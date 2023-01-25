MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A day after Tylan McCray pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington, charges were dropped against a man accused of being an accessory after the fact.

Police said McCray’s cousin, Brandon McCray, was driving the car when Tylan fired the fatal shots.

Tylan was charged with first-degree murder after Laylah was shot in the head while sitting in the back seat of her mother’s car in the area of Winchester and Kirby. Police said it happened after Laylah’s mother argued with four men in a black four-door sedan.

Tylan pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder and attempted murder Monday.

He was sentenced to 35 years in state prison on the murder charge and 12 years on each of the attempted second-degree murder charges.