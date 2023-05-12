MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Both charges have been dropped against the Mcdonald’s employee who was accused of fatally shooting a customer in March.

According to Shelby County Criminal Justice System, Preston Deener was originally charged with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He also had a warrant for domestic assault from a previous incident.

Deener was caught on video surveillance pulling out his gun and shooting the customer, Chanteva Gray, in the chest after she banged on the drive-thru window with a gun and complained about her food order at a Mcdonald’s in Orange Mound.

The single bullet killed Gray.