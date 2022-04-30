MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Music Festival organizers have announced changes in hopes of easier access to the festival.

The drop-off location of all shuttles, including MATA and University Park & Ride shuttles, will be at Southern Avenue and Early Maxwell Boulevard at the South Entry Gate. Organizers said shuttles will no longer have a drop-off location at the North Gate near Central Avenue.

The pickup locations will remain the same downtown and at the University of Memphis.

Will Call will be moved to Southern Avenue and Early Maxwell Boulevard at the South Entry Gate.

Organizers said in a statement:

“The changes were made immediately following the first night of Beale Street Music Festival at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park in an effort to make arriving to the new festival site easier and alleviate congestion at the more popular North Gate.“

Advanced single-day tickets for Sunday are now on sale for $75 at www.memphisinmay.org/bsmftickets and Front gate tickets.

Tickets at the gate and for Saturday are $90.