MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members have identified a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Frayser over the weekend as a student and football player at Central High School.

“In loving memory” are three words Jarvis Nelson never imagined seeing in front of his son’s name. He said he hasn’t slept in days.

“It feels like it’s killing me. It’s killing me to have lost my son. It put a hole in my family, it put a hole in my family,” he said.

Nelson said his son, 15-year-old Jacques Nelson, was killed in a shooting at Breezy Point Apartments in Frayser on Saturday.

WREG obtained surveillance video of the shooting. It shows several people running and a black car speeding away. First responders arrived minutes later.

Nelson said he got the call from his wife and arrived to Regional One the same time as the ambulance.

“He tried to fight. He fought for a good day,” he said. “I just let him know I was there. He opened his eyes and closed them, and that was the last time he opened his eyes.”

Nelson said his son was a football player at Central High School who wanted to be like his cousin, NFL star and Memphis Tiger great Calvin Austin III.

“It just hurt me that he wasn’t able to live his life. He had so much to live here. He was an outstanding football player. He was known all over the city,” he said.

His father said he had just asked his mother to go to a friend’s game Friday night and spent the night.

According to MPD, a witness said he took Nelson to see his cousin, when there was an argument. Witnesses reported hearing a single shot.

Nelson said that distant cousin is being tight-lipped.

“Nah, he’s not telling me anything. From what I heard from his friend that was there they had never seen the shooter before,” he said.

With Jacques being the second Central High player shot within a month, Nelson is urging for people to put the guns down.

“I used to coach little league football, and I’ve had so many kids to lose their life to gun violence within this last year, and it’s just sickening,” he said.

Nelson’s father says if you know something, it’s important to say something.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral arrangements. If you would like to donate, click here.