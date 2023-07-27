MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the third time this year, a cell phone store in the Nutbush area is the victim of a smash-and-grab burglary.

This is the third time this year Wireless of Memphis, located on Jackson Avenue, has been burglarized– and the second time in less than four months.

Dozens of officers were on the scene after the door to the business was smashed. As of now, it is unknown what was taken or how much damage was left behind.

In March, thieves rammed a car through the front windows of the store. The month before that, the store was broken into as well.

We talked with the store manager after the last break-in. He says things like this are the reason so many businesses are leaving the area.

“Businesses are starting to leave Memphis. They are starting to go to places like Texas, where the law is a little harder on criminals,” the manager said. “Something needs to be done soon before this turns into another Detroit– businesses leaving because the laws won’t protect us.”

We are working to learn if Memphis Police have any suspects in this case.