MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Refrigerated food may not be safe to eat after a power outage, and with thousands of MLGW customers waiting their power to come back on, food safety is a major concern.

Following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s food safety guidelines can keep you, your family, and your food safe.

The CDC says the temperature inside a refrigerator should be at 40 degrees or below and freezers should be at 0 degrees or below.

Before a natural disaster, the CDC recommends the following:

Freeze containers of water and gel packs to help keep your food at 40°F or below.

to help keep your food at 40°F or below. Have a cooler and frozen gel packs handy in case you have to remove your food from the refrigerator to keep it cold.

in case you have to remove your food from the refrigerator to keep it cold. Buy dry ice or block ice to keep your food cold in the refrigerator, if you think the power will be out for a long time.

During a power outage, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep the food safe for up to 4 hours in the refrigerator, 48 hours in a full freezer, and 24 hours in a half freezer.

The CDC says if the power has been out for 4 hours, you can put refrigerated perishable foods in a cooler with ice or a cold source such as frozen gel packs.

It is important to check the temperature of your food even after the power is back on. If the temperature of refrigerated food is above 40 degrees, throw it away.

If you have a thermometer in your freezer, make sure it is still at 40 degrees or below.

The CDC also recommends throwing away perishable food, including meat, fish, cut fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and leftovers, after 4 hours without power if there was no way to keep it cold or if it has an unusual smell, color, or texture.

Remember: When in doubt, throw it out.