MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Brothers University announced it will provide one free undergraduate or graduate course to any alumni with a bachelor’s or master’s degree.



“This new program is an innovation in our commitment to our graduates to reconfirm how strongly we believe in the transformative power of Lasallian education to benefit communities as a consequence of students’ lifelong learning,” Dr. Paul Haught, Vice President for Academics at CBU said in a news release.

The alumni benefit is designed to help individuals re-educate and re-skill in order to further their personal or career goals. It is being offered as an alternative to the pre-existing 25% discount alumni receive for additional coursework.



“We are partners for life with our students,” said David Archer, Interim President of CBU in a press release. “We are in it for the long haul. If our graduates need upskilling, feel called to a different career path, or if their employer wants them to move into a different area, CBU is there for them.”



CBU said alumni must choose the no-cost option or a 25% discount, and graduates who choose the no-cost option will not receive any additional discounts for course during that academic year.



CBU reminds potential students participation is constrained on a first-come, first serve basis.