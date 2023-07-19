MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is investigating an incident where several homes and vehicles were shot at in Nutbush on Sunday.

(Video courtesy of Memphis Police Department)

According to MPD, at 3:58 a.m., officers responded to the 3900 Block of Wales Avenue regarding an aggravated assault where multiple houses and vehicles were struck by gunfire.

During the investigation, police say that four cars arrived in the area and an unknown amount of suspects got out of the cars and began shooting.

The suspects fled the scene northbound on Jackson Avenue from Wales Avenue, police say. A total of 173 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

No suspects have been arrested at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.