MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a jaw-dropping moment as one of our videographers captured what appears to be a road rage shooting on a Memphis street, on camera.

It happened Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at Tuggle, where traffic was stopped because a tractor-trailer stalled. A driver in a pickup pulls up and is unable to go further.

Two men get out of their vehicles and exchange words. Then you hear a pop as one of the men shoots a gun into the ground. The other man turns around and gets back in his car.

Driver David Benson says repeated cases of road rage, has him being extra cautious in the driver’s seat. Even so, he knows in an instant things can spiral out of control.

In fact drivers we spoke to say just because there’s a right to carry doesn’t give anyone the right to do what was caught on camera.

If you are ever in a road rage situation, Memphis Police want to remind you of the following:

Keep a cool head. Remember, it’s not personal. You don’t know the other driver.

Remain calm. Don’t get enraged back. This could cause the situation to escalate.

Let them pass and drive away. Do not attempt to follow or pursue the other vehicle.

Practice polite driving. Use your turn signals, avoid heavy braking, weaving in and out of traffic, and give space to the cars around you.

Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination to avoid being in a rush.

Do not stop to confront an aggressive driver. Do not argue or make provocative gestures.

Contact police if needed.