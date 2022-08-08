MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man accused of vandalizing mailboxes at a Southeast Memphis apartment complex.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect prying open several of the mailboxes early last Wednesday morning.

Memphis police say the man has been seen hanging out at the Riverdale apartments on Riverdale Road several times.

Investigators did not reveal if any mail was stolen.

They’re asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.