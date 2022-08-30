MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you want to be a part of a prime-time TV sitcom?

A casting company is seeking background actors in Memphis for the NBC sitcom ‘Young Rock.’

On Location Casting is looking for extras and a male to play a stand-in for The Rock.

Premiering its third season in November, the sitcom is based on the life of actor and professional wrestler, Dwayne Johnson, also known as ‘The Rock.’

The sitcom’s third season is set to be filmed in the Bluff City, beginning next week.

Participants must be fully vaccinated.

For more information on submission instructions and compensation, visit On Location Casting’s Facebook page.