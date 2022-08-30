MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say the Village Mart on East Shelby Drive was burglarized shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

An employee said a group of men managed to break into the business and steal cash and clothing.

This business is just one of many across the city to be targeted by thieves, a trend that’s on a steep incline.

“They got to shooting up here. They had an incident at this Wendy’s up here. So basically, this area is really just a hot area,” said resident Charles Whooper.

The Memphis Data Hub shows from Jan. 1 to Aug. 30 of this year, police responded to 1,134 business burglaries. Last year during the same time frame, they responded to 696.

“If we don’t do something, I don’t know how it’s going to get better,” Whooper said.

If you know anything, police encourage you to contact Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.