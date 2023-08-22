MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting into a local television station back in May was in court on Tuesday morning.

Jarrad Nathan (Photos by: WREG’s Jerrita Patterson)

Jarrad Nathan, 26, is being accused of the attack and has already had his case continued three times as the court waits for the outcome of his mental evaluations.

Mental evaluations were requested in May, June, July, and August. Each request has since been continued. However, Nathan is scheduled to appear back in court in October.

Nathan is facing a total of four felony charges including several counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

During court, Nathan only had a conversation with his public defender before he was quickly locked back up.

On May 1, Nathan was originally taken into custody after allegedly firing a single shot into a Memphis television station along South Highland Street before barricading himself inside a neighboring restaurant.

“If this is the attention that my son is drawing, then his momma is going to get him some help today. We are going to do a lot of praying,” said Marsha McKinney, Nathan’s mom.

Two weeks after the shooting incident, WREG spoke with Nathan’s sister who says he was shot 7 times last year in June and that is when things quickly spiraled out of control.

Nathan is currently being held on a $275,000 bond. His next court date is October 24.