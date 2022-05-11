MEMPHIS, Tenn. “It takes a village to raise a child.” At Carver High School in South Memphis, that’s more than just a motto — it is a mission.

Suits, dresses, shoes and even haircuts are being supplied to nearly 60 Carver seniors by contributions from anonymous donors, the district, grant money and various stores have made way for dozens of seniors to graduate in style.

The generous donations to Project Stand, now in its third year, will help ensure the soon-to-be grads are college and career-ready as well.

“What we try to do with Project Stand is to provide an opportunity for our kids to be college and career ready,” said Dr. Tarol Page Clements, senior director of Project Stand. “We want them to be able to take this outfit from graduation to a job interview.”

In total nearly $8,000 in contributions made this all possible. Organizers say every year they have been able to help more students.

Senior Colby Phillips will tell you by looking good, you feel good and are ready to do good.

“I see all men, bosses, kings, that’s what I see,” Phillips said. “That’s why I feel good in this suit because I am a king.”

Principal James Suggs said the lessons are going beyond the classroom.

“Our mission is to prepare them for the real world. We want to make sure they actually dress to impress,” Suggs said.

That’s true no matter whether they’re headed to college, or to serve our country like senior Montavious Bohanon, who is training for the Army.

“People trying to get me into better places and showing me a better way to do better things,” Bohanon said, showing gratitude.