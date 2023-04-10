MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after video shows cars stopping traffic, spinning out, doing donuts across the road and hanging out of a car — apparently while holding a rifle.

A family says they captured the video below recently on Airways near South Parkway in Orange Mound. It has been shared more than 7,000 times on Facebook since it was posted Saturday.

“#memphians out enjoying the spring weather. Scenic ride home from the zoo with the kiddos,” the person who posted it wrote.

(Video credit: The Kooks. Video has no sound.)

Memphis Police responded to the video Monday, saying Memphis and other cities across the nation are seeing an increase in reckless driving incidents like this.

They asked witnesses to take note of the tag numbers and call 543-COPS to report it.

“The lives and safety of everyone who drives in our city are our priority, and these incidents will not be tolerated on Memphis streets and highways. We will utilize every resource available to curb this trend and to ensure the safety and protection of all Memphians and our visitors,” MPD said.

“Recently, Chief Davis and her staff joined city council members, District Attorney General Mulroy, community leaders, and citizens at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library to discuss reckless driving in Memphis,” MPD said. “We encourage everyone to slow down, drive safely and be courteous of other drivers. The life you save could be your own. Incidents like these happen in seconds, so we need the public’s help getting a description and vehicle tag numbers if they can be obtained safely. If you observe someone recklessly driving or committing similar acts, please call dispatch at 901-543-COPS (2677).”