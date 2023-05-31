MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several cars were broken into and vandalized at the Graceland Guest House early Wednesday morning, police say.

A little after 3 a.m., officers responded to a vandalism call at 3600 Elvis Presley Boulevard. The security guard told them multiple cars had been broken into.

According to reports, several guards were on the lot when car alarms started going off. They patrolled the parking lot but did not see anything.

A white Kia with rear-end damage left the area around that time. A guard at the front gate allowed the vehicle to enter and exit.

A victim told MPD that her 2019 Lexus was broken into, but nothing was missing. The suspect(s) got in through her side window. Her damages were approximately $600.

Police say the other victims with vandalized vehicles were not around at the time of the initial report. This remains an ongoing investigation.