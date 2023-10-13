MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman in charge of the redesign of Tom Lee Park was honored Thursday as one of the top 100 most influential city planners in America.

Carol Coletta, the CEO and president of Memphis River Parks Partnership, which manages the city-owned Tom Lee Park, was recognized with a proclamation presented by state Rep. Antonio Parkinson at Beale Street Landing.

This week, website Planetizen ranked Coletta No. 62 on its Most Influential Urbanists list.

Coletta helped raise $61 million for the makeover of Tom Lee Park, which officially reopened last month after a renovation.