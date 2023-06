MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is left in critical condition after being shot in Grahamwood on Friday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, at 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 600 Block of Sevier Street where a carjacking victim was found shot.

The suspect attempted to carjack a man and shot him, police say. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.