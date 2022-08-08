MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man fought back during a carjacking by jumping on the trunk of the car and laying on the windshield after the suspect pulled a knife on him and two others, police say.

The incident happened on August 6 on Mt. Moriah Road. According to court documents, an officer saw a man sitting on the trunk of the vehicle, laying on the rear windshield while gripping the sides of the vehicle.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to stop and ran a red light. The driver eventually stopped the vehicle at Mt. Moriah and Quince Road.

Officers detained Elmer Sanchez and Tommy Cochran. Sanchez told officers that he was on the phone with police when Cochran pulled a knife on him and his friends before stealing his vehicle.

One of Sanchez’s friend said they immediately got out of the vehicle and ran. However, Sanchez told police he “jumped on the trunk of the car because he worked hard to buy it.”

Cochran later admitted to officers that he stole the vehicle. Police found two magazines and a knife on Cochran.

Cochran is being charged with disregarding traffic signal, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and carjacking.