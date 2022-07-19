MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teens are behind bars after leading Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase.

With a K-9 in one hand and a weapon in the other, Shelby County deputies and Memphis Police officers swarmed Larry Lane in the Berclair community early Tuesday morning.

“They started searching backyards and stuff. So, my wife woke me up and told me that the police were all in the backyard,” one neighbor said.

SCSO says the chase started near Goodlett Farms Parkway and Appling road around 1 a.m.

Deputies say they noticed a Chevy Malibu that matched the description of a vehicle that was carjacked on Hunters Rest Lane in Cordova one hour earlier. Memphis police say the suspects carjacked a woman at gunpoint while she was sitting in her driveway after getting home from work.

Reports say the driver led officers on a chase for about eight minutes — which ultimately stopped on Larry Lane.

Deputies say the suspects drove off the roadway and ended up driving through at least four people’s front yards before they ditched their vehicle. However, deputies say it wasn’t long before they were caught.

After a brief search through the neighborhood, the sheriff’s office says they arrested three teens.

Reports say one of the teens had an ankle monitor on at the time of their arrest. A gun was also found in the vehicle.

At this time, the sheriff’s office has not released the charges the teens may face.