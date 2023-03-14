MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a carjacking led to a police chase in Frayser Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the car was stolen out of Millington and crossed over into Memphis. The driver reportedly crashed into a fence at Thomas Street and North Watkins and tried to escape.

Four suspects were taken into custody.

When WREG arrived, we found that traffic was at a standstill. Aside from Shelby County Deputies, a Millington squad car, helicopter and K-9 units were also on the scene.

This is a developing story. WREG will make updates as they become available.