MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are accused of carjacking, robbing and assaulting a man they found at a Dixie Queen restaurant Sunday.

The victim was able to get away when he knocked on a stranger’s door asking for help, police said.

Memphis Police say the victim was in his Ford Mustang at a Dixie Queen on East Shelby Drive when two men opened the door and got inside. One of them pulled a gun and told the man to drive.

Police identified the suspects as Kylon Carr, 19 and Montrez Tate, 22.

According to police documents, the men forced the driver to transfer money to their account. They then had him drive to an abandoned house, where they allegedly hit him in the face with a handgun and physically assaulted him before demanding more money.

That’s when the victim drove to an unknown house, knocked on the door and asked for help. When officers arrived, they say the two suspects were still inside the man’s Mustang.

One of them, Carr, allegedly tried to get away, punching an officer in the eye and biting his hand, police said. Officers say they found a .45-caliber handgun in his pants leg.

Tate is charged with carjacking, using a firearm in a dangerous felony, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, theft and aggravated assault.

Carr faces similar charges, plus aggravated burglary, resisting detention and assault against a first responder.

No bond has been set for either man.