MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women have been detained and two men are on the run after a car chase that ended in a crash in East Memphis, police say.

According to reports, officers observed a carjacked vehicle in the area of Barron Avenue and Lamar Avenue at 5:55 p.m.

Officers reportedly attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle refused to pull over which led to a pursuit. The suspect vehicle came to a stop when it crashed into fences near Sherwood Middle School.

Four suspects got out of the vehicle. Two women were detained, but police are still searching for two male suspects.

MPD advises drivers to avoid the area while they search for the suspects.

No injuries have been reported at this time.