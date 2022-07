MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A Memphis caretaker was charged after being accused of leaving a woman in a hot car at Shelby Farms on the Fourth of July, police said.

Police said caretaker Stephani Nunn, 23, is responsible for leaving the vulnerable adult in the vehicle without air conditioning while she went on a walk at the park.

Shelby County Sheriff’s responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. after a witness reported that a woman was verbally unresponsive in the backseat of a parked vehicle at Coastal Fish Company.

It was 92 degrees with a heat index of 105 at the time of the call.

Police say the car was not running, one window was halfway down, and the backseat smelled of urine. It’s unclear how long she was in the car.

When Nunn returned to the car, she told deputies she brought her client to the park for outside time.

The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital in stable condition.

Nunn was charged with vulnerable adult abuse. She is currently out of jail on a $2,500 bond.

Nunn’s employer said in a statement the company is working with authorities and conducting a review.

“D&S Community Services is aware of the recent incident and subsequent arrest of Stephani Nunn. Our

concern is with the individual we support and we are appreciative of the community members who

provided assistance.

“In addition to cooperating with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and state authorities, D&S Community

Services is also conducting an internal review. The health, safety, and well-being of the individuals we

serve is our top priority. We cannot offer further comment at this time.”