MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged after he was accused of assaulting a disabled woman at a care home.

Memphis Police say Cordarius Black, 27, was arrested Thursday morning.

Police say the assault happened at a home on Greendale Avenue near Steele Street. The victim is a woman who lives in a “supportive living transition home” operated by a company called Support Solutions. Black was the victim’s caregiver.

According to police, Black hit the victim on the head and pulled a ponytail from her hair. Multiple people in the care home reportedly witnessed the assault.

Police say the victim is “mentally and intellectually disabled” and requires help with activities of daily living. The victim is reportedly under a conservatorship due to her disability.

Black is facing one count of abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult.