The shooting scene on Happiland.

The crash scene on Crump.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition, and three people were detained by police, after a car crash that followed a shooting in South Memphis.

The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday on Happiland Place, off Florida Street. Police said one of the people involved sped away in a vehicle before officers reached the scene.

That car was found flipped upside-down in a parking lot on E.H. Crump Boulevard at East Street, across from MPD’s Crump station.

One female victim had a gunshot wound and was taken to Regional One Hospital. It was not immediately clear whether she was found at the scene on Crump or at Happiland.

A man who was driving the car that was wrecked was also taken to Regional One with non-critical injuries.

Three people have been detained, and police say the investigation is ongoing.