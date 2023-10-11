MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in custody after two cars were stolen — one with a baby inside, who was later found safe — from a store in Corinth, Mississippi.

Police said the two vehicles were stolen around 9 p.m. Oct. 3 from Harper Quick Stop. The owners called 911. Surveillance video showed a red Infiniti pulling into the parking space and two males exiting, getting inside two vehicles and leaving northbound.

One of those vehicles contained a 1-year-old, who was with a babysitter at the time.

Kobe Davis, Robert Bolden (Corinth Police)

Corinth Police said Kobe Davis is charged with carjacking and directing a youth to commit a felony. Robert Bolden is charged with four accessory counts before and after the fact.

A juvenile is charged with carjacking and kidnapping.

Bolden is held in the Alcorn County Jail. Davis is being held in McNairy County and faces other charges there, Corinth Police said.

Police said the child and the vehicles were recovered with help from the McNairy County Sheriffs Office, Chester County Sheriffs Office, Selmer Police Department, TBI and MBI.