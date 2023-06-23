MEMPHIS, Tenn. — News details are emerging about the vehicle used in Wednesday’s kidnapping of Zachary Pappas.

A Cordova family was surprised to learn their stolen vehicle was involved in the kidnapping, that took place miles away from the abduction site.

“I said can you believe this has happened right under our nose,” one of their neighbors said.

“It was like a blow in the face and then to go on the ring camera and see videos of your car being used in an active crime scene that would devastate anybody,” the victim said.

Last week the family’s 2021 Nissan Murano was stolen outside their home and they were later informed by Memphis Police that it was used in the kidnapping of the 29-year-old man.

Not only was their vehicle used in a kidnapping, but Memphis Police say that it was used in a series of crimes, which includes 21 cars being broken into in their own neighborhood.

“It’s been involved in robberies and shootings and kidnapping. I wouldn’t be comfortable driving a car like that anymore,” the victim said.

The Murano was recovered after the police pursuit which ended with three teenagers being arrested and Pappas being reunited with his family.

According to police reports, the thieves stole credit cards, cash, and weapons out of the vehicles, leaving many on edge as the city deals with the impact of the rise in crime.

“We been years and never had an issue and now this,” the victim said. “So that just proves the fact you can be in the suburbs, the city, no matter where it can happen so always just remember that.”

The family tells WREG they are still waiting to get their vehicle back but they don’t plan on driving it anytime soon.