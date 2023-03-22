MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Suspects in a stolen car fired shots at Southaven Police and sent them on a chase into Memphis on Wednesday.

According to reports, police encountered a stolen Nissan Maxima in the area of Stateline Road and Horn Lake Road. The stolen car entered Rasco Hills Drive with an unmarked detective vehicle behind it. The stolen vehicle traveled east and turned around in the area of Running Horse Cove.

An individual exited the stolen vehicle and was in the process of stealing another one, but the detective was not aware. The detective got out of his vehicle to deploy stop sticks when he was ambushed with gunfire by the car thief, SPD says.

The detective returned fire, and the individual fled the scene on foot. The stolen vehicle also fled the scene with three additional passengers inside.

Southaven Police officers pursued the vehicle into Memphis, Tennessee. During the pursuit, the passengers in the stolen vehicle opened fire on officers. The vehicle was able to escape officers, and the pursuit is no longer active.

At this time, a perimeter has been established in the area of the initial shooting. Officers are still actively looking for the first individual.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.