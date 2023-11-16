MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an adult and juvenile in a stolen Dodge Charger rammed an officer’s cruiser before crashing into a utility pole in a Parkway Village neighborhood late Wednesday night.

MPD said an officer in an undercover vehicle spotted a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Atmore Street with two people inside. They said the 2015 Dodge Charger had been spray-painted black and was missing a license plate.

Additional officers were called to the scene to assist with a traffic stop, and that’s when police said the driver of the Charger backed up the vehicle at a high rate of speed and intentionally struck a squad car.

Police said the driver of the Charger jumped a curb and went northbound on Atmore. Officers chased the car but lost it at South Perkins and Cottonwood when the driver cut off his lights.

Moments later, they said they saw sparks and a utility pole fall on Cottonwood. A witness told officers one person bailed from the wreck. MPD said the driver, identified as 23-year-old Larico Woods, was arrested in the backyard of a home on Emmet.

Woods was transported to the Regional Medical Center but later booked in the Shelby County Jail.

The juvenile in the car with him was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but was not seriously hurt. Police have not released the age of the juvenile but said DCS was notified.

Larico Woods (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

At the time of his arrest, Woods had several active warrants. He was wanted for burglary of a building, theft of property, vandalism, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest, and failure to appear in a misdemeanor case.

Now, he is facing additional charges of aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, and theft.

Woods is being held on a $110,000 bond and scheduled to go before a judge on Friday.