MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police arrested a teen they say is responsible for stealing at least three Infiniti sedans in downtown Memphis over the last two weeks.

Investigators said Devin Johnson, 19, was taken into custody at an apartment complex in South Memphis after they caught him inside one of the stolen vehicles.

Apartment complex in 1500 block of Havana (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Police said they got a tip about three possible stolen Infinitis parked behind an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Havana Street.

Officers said they saw one man sitting on the ground next to one Infiniti, and Johnson jump out of another Infiniti. They said Johnson tried to make a run for it but was quickly detained.

One of the Infiniti sedans was stolen from the parking lot of the downtown YMCA, the others at Front Street and Huling, and Wagner and East Pontotoc Avenue. All the vehicles were taken between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

From the beginning of the year to May 10, 5,390 cars were reported stolen in Memphis. That compares to 2,294 vehicle thefts over the same period in 2022.

MPD said this year alone, Hyundais and Kias have made up nearly 40% of the thefts. Following those two makes are Infinitis, taken 801 times, and Nissans, stolen 647 times.

Police said Johnson had nearly $1,600 in his pocket, and when they searched the Infiniti he was sitting in, they found a gun and a backpack that contained three large baggies of marijuana.

(L to R) Cordarian Jones and Devin Johnson (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Johnson was charged with theft of property, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm, and failure to appear in a misdemeanor case.

The man sitting next to the Infiniti, Cordarian Jones, was not charged with the thefts but was booked in the Shelby County jail on a previous trespassing charge.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.