MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car struck a home in Frayser Saturday night, leaving the person inside the home dead, police say.

According to reports, Memphis Police responded to the crash at 3038 Overton Crossing Street at 11:50 p.m., where a vehicle reportedly struck a house. The occupant inside the house was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.