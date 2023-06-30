MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Northaven woman who has been without power all week is now also dealing with a car theft.

Neighbors in this Northaven neighborhood are doing everything they can to cool down, because day five without power, in temperatures this hot, is just miserable.

“If I had my power on, at least I’d be able to shower, have my kids play around, and have them go in their rooms instead of getting on my nerves, I wouldn’t even really care about my car. But the power is still off,” said the woman, who doesn’t want to be identified.

To add insult to injury, the woman says she woke up Tuesday and found her Kia was no longer in her driveway.

“Of course, you know with no electricity and the neighborhood’s generator was so loud so you couldn’t hear anything,” the woman said. “And at that point, as soon as you close your eyes, from dealing with the heat and your kids and no electricity all day, you’re going to be knocked. So we didn’t hear anything.”

She lost her power and now, her ride. With two little kids, she says this has been an absolute nightmare.

MPD says it’s hard to link power outages to crimes, so they can’t say for sure if any crimes this week are directly related to the power situation. But this woman says she doesn’t think this would have happened if the lights were on.

“Of course, of course. Because the whole neighborhood is pitch black from the liquor store on the corner to the fire station. It’s pitch black, you can’t see anything,” the woman said.

For now, she says her focus is keeping her kids happy and keeping her cool amidst the heat.

“It’s just two L’s with the electricity and getting my car stolen,” the woman said.

More than 9,000 people are still without power.