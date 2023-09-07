MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car smashed into a jewelry store in East Memphis early Thursday morning.

The suspect(s) rammed a car into Mufasa Memphis Jeweler on Getwell Road at Barron and abandoned it around 2:30 a.m. It appeared the vehicle smashed into a storage room, but there is a back door that leads to the jewelry.

As of now, officers don’t know if any merchandise was taken from the business.

LaMarcus Paige has shopped at the store on Getwell and says he has created a good relationship with the owner.

“He’s my jeweler, I shop with him all the time,” he said. “He always been a good jeweler, mane. He ain’t never did nothing wrong to nobody, mane. He does a good job with everybody. He works business with everybody and everything.”

Many people in the community and those who live near the store are concerned.

“You don’t really hardly see no crime over here, that was surprising. That’s the very thing about it, always be decent over here,” Paige said. “I can’t believe they did this guy like this, mane.”

If you have information that could help police find those responsible, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.