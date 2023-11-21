MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver who crashed a car into a cell phone store in southwest Memphis.
The incident happened Tuesday morning at the Metro by T-Mobile store on Third Street near Ford Road.
It is not clear if the driver intended to smash his way into the store.
There was damage to the front doors, but it doesn’t appear there was enough damage to get inside.