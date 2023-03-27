MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday night, numerous cars gathered in front of a Memphis fire station and did donuts, causing the entire street to be shut down.

The cars gathered outside of Memphis fire station 19, located in North Memphis on Chelsea Avenue, around 10 p.m. This made it hard for firefighters to be able to respond to any calls during that time.

Video footage captured cars revving their engines and doing donuts in the road. People were also seen hanging out of the sunroof.

WREG has reached out to Memphis Police to see if they responded and if anyone is facing charges such as drag racing or obstructing a highway.