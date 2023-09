BARTLETT, Tenn. — A car fire reportedly damaged a Bartlett home Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene at a home on Sundale Way West near Maiden Grass Drive sometime after 3 p.m.

Photos courtesy of Spencer Cheveallier, WREG Photos courtesy of Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

According to the Shelby County Fire officials, a car was set on fire, burning the home and its garage. Shelby County Fire says multiple agencies responded to the fire.

No one was reportedly injured in the fire.