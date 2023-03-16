MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and driven to a gas station, where they were later pronounced dead Thursday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened after 1 a.m. on North Watkins, near the Loosahatchie River bridge. The driver drove from that area and ended up at the gas station on Thomas Street.

The passenger was pronounced deceased at the gas station by Memphis Fire, police say. A homicide investigation is underway.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.