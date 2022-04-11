MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted of car burglary and attempted first-degree murder after he and the car owner got into a shootout during the burglary, according to the D.A. office.

The incident happened in Jan. 2019 when Jonathan James Lee, 35, was breaking into a vehicle around 11:40 p.m. on Covington Pike Road in Millington.

When the homeowners noticed Lee, the woman called 911 while her husband grabbed a gun and went outside to confront Lee.

Lee, who gotten back into his own vehicle, then began shooting through a window at the victim. He then got out and continued shooting.

The victim fired back but was also shot in his right eye and back. Lee was shot in the stomach.

Lee managed to drive away, but his car became stuck in the mud at a construction zone. He was soon arrested by deputies walking down Highway 14.

He has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm, theft of property and two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.