MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car was found on fire at a George Washington Carver High School located in South Memphis Wednesday morning.

As of 5:20 a.m., there is a large presence near the school on Pennsylvania Street. Police, firefighters and an ambulance are at the scene.

The Memphis Fire Department’s Watch Commander says no one has been taken to the hospital. Memphis Police dispatch describes the incident as “suspicious activity.”

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.