MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car was found on fire at a George Washington Carver High School located in South Memphis Wednesday morning.
As of 5:20 a.m., there is a large presence near the school on Pennsylvania Street. Police, firefighters and an ambulance are at the scene.
The Memphis Fire Department’s Watch Commander says no one has been taken to the hospital. Memphis Police dispatch describes the incident as “suspicious activity.”
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.
This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.