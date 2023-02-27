MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver hit a pole in Whitehaven Monday morning, causing their car to split in half.

The crash took place a little after 2:30 a.m. on East Raines Road, between Millbranch and Boeingshire. Memphis Police say they are shutting down lanes of traffic for an unspecified time. They ask that drivers use alternate routes.

The accident caused several poles and wires to come down. There is a wrecker on the scene loading up the vehicle and cleaning up the debris.

WREG will make updates to this story as they become available.