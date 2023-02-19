MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crashed into a bridge and fell into the Tallahatchie River on Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

According to the Troop E, Batesville division, an unknown vehicle was traveling north along Interstate 55 and struck a bridge and fell into the Tallahatchie River.

Rescue efforts were suspended Saturday and resumed Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

As a result of the search, Interstate 55 will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Southbound traffic in the area near mile marker 252 will be diverted to the Sardis exit to US-51 highway.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.