MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ten people are safe after an explosion led to a house fire in Shelby County Thursday.

The Shelby County Fire Department responded to the fire at a home on Harvest Fields Drive Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials said a lamp was knocked over in the garage, setting a car on fire. The car then exploded in the garage, causing the fire to spread to the home.

Ten people that were inside the home were able to get out safely. SCFD said a firefighter was injured but they are expected to be okay.

No other injuries were reported.