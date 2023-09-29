MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A car drove into a pawn shop in Millington early Friday, in what may have been a smash-and-grab theft attempt.

A Chrysler 300 backed into the building at Millington Pawn & Jewelry on Navy Road, doing major damage to the business.

The car remained inside the store, which was surrounded by crime scene tape, Friday.

It was unclear what goods may have been stolen, but the owner said no guns were taken. The store’s remaining front window advertises guns for sale.

Millington Police have not yet released information.