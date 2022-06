MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Whitehaven Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Fire Department received the crash call just after 1:45 p.m. at Millbranch Road and Timothy Drive.

According to Memphis Police, the woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. She is now in stable condition.

Police have not said what led up to the crash at this time.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.