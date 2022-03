MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle crashed into the back of a school bus in Southwest Memphis Friday morning.

The crash happened on Third Street near Horn Lake Road.

Students were on the bus at the time of the crash. There’s no word on what school the bus belongs to.

No injuries have been reported.

🚨🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving a school bus on 3rd St NB at Horn Lake Rd. NB lanes of 3rd BLOCKED. SB lanes are open. pic.twitter.com/fv6bTdZxee — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) March 25, 2022

We will update this page when more information is released.