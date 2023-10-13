OSCEOLA, Ark. — A police chase reportedly ended with a car crashing into an Osceola, Arkansas, school.

According to Osceola Police, officers began pursuing a suspect late Friday evening. Police say that while evading officers, the suspect crashed into Osceola Middle School and damaged a classroom.

One person was reportedly hospitalized following the crash.

Osceola Police did not provide details on where or why the pursuit began. Police say the crash is still under investigation.

The Osceola School District released a statement on the incident Friday night, saying in part that the school will be open Monday and class will be held.

“We regret to inform you that our school (Osceola Middle School) recently experienced damages due to a car involved in a police chase ending in a car crash. However, we are committed to ensuring that OMS will be open and classes will proceed as planned. We are actively addressing the situation and taking necessary measures to restore the affected areas. Your support during this time is greatly appreciated as we work together to maintain the school’s vibrant community. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.” Osceola School District Superintendent Dr. Torian Green