MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people got into a car accident while trying to escape being shot at in the parking lot of IHOP in Hickory Hill Wednesday.

According to Memphis Police, a little after midnight, officers responded to an aggravated assault at Winchester and Riverdale Road.

The victims told MPD they were in the parking lot when someone in a silver Kia started shooting at them with an assault rifle. The driver sped off to escape the shots. He allegedly ran a red light and got hit by a truck.

The suspect(s) continued firing shots after the accident happened, police say.

Two of the victims jumped out of the car and ran away on foot. The driver continued northbound on Riverdale and pulled into a parking lot; the suspect(s) still kept shooting.

MPD says this remains an ongoing investigation.