MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car accident on US Highway 49 in Coahoma County left one person dead and five other people injured last week.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says they responded to the fatal car crash on October 27 around 9:05 p.m.

The crash reportedly started when a 2003 Cadillac Escalade was driving south on US Highway 49 and then collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker driving north on US Highway 49.

(Photo courtesy: Coahoma County Fire Department)

The Coahoma County Fire Department said when fire department personnel arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles with major front-end damage and several people trapped inside a vehicle suffering from severe traumatic injuries.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, 23-year-old Kelly Askew of West Helena, Arkansas, was pronounced dead on the scene.

One person was taken by ambulance to a local emergency medical facility and four other victims were airlifted from the scene to a trauma center, according to the Coahoma County Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.