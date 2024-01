MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fiery car accident on I-240 and Getwell Road left two people seriously injured Tuesday afternoon, police say.

At 3:46 p.m., officers say they responded to a three-vehicle car accident on I-240 and Getwell Road where two people were found hurt.

They were then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD says all westbound lanes at Perkins Road are currently blocked.

Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes as officers work to investigate and clear the scene.